Tuesday, 13 August 2019

FOX NEWS: EasyJet mocked for another broken plane seat, but carrier claims the photos are misleading


EasyJet mocked for another broken plane seat, but carrier claims the photos are misleading



Not again, EasyJet!

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2H6CEFh
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)