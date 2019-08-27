Tuesday, 27 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Ex-Google engineer charged with stealing self-driving car technology


Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski, who quit the tech giant before merging his own startup with Uber, has been charged with stealing Google's self-driving car trade secrets, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZxQbA8
