Tuesday, 27 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Ex-Google engineer charged with stealing self-driving car technology
Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski, who quit the tech giant before merging his own startup with Uber, has been charged with stealing Google's self-driving car trade secrets, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZxQbA8
