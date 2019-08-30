Friday, 30 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Family awaiting Royal Caribbean cruise 'trapped' in Italy after their hotel room's safe was stolen


Family awaiting Royal Caribbean cruise 'trapped' in Italy after their hotel room's safe was stolen



While the gorgeous country is “definitely not the worst place to be trapped,” the Ontario residents are eager to return home.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZHuLNf
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)