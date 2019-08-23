Friday, 23 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Feuding coffee-shop patrons both declare themselves 'Customer of the Week,' go to extreme measures to prove it


Feuding coffee-shop patrons both declare themselves 'Customer of the Week,' go to extreme measures to prove it



One has already permanently modified her body in an attempt to earn the title.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/320jOYt
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)