Friday, 2 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Florida man arrested after writing anti-gay remark on restaurant receipt, stuffing it down manager's blouse, fleeing scene


Florida man arrested after writing anti-gay remark on restaurant receipt, stuffing it down manager's blouse, fleeing scene



"I can say whatever I want, to whoever I want!" he reportedly cried.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/333RANL
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)