Wednesday, 21 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Florida slingshot ride cable snaps just moments before riders were to be launched in air, video shows
Two Florida thrill seekers who were excited to be launched into the air on a slingshot ride were in for a scary surprise when the ride's cables shredded.
