FOX NEWS: Ford has Mustang restored for man who sold it nearly two decades ago to pay for wife’s cancer treatment

Thursday, 8 August 2019
Ford has Mustang restored for man who sold it nearly two decades ago to pay for wife’s cancer treatment
Hopefully he never has to give it up again.
