Saturday, 31 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert killed in high-speed Belgian Grand Prix crash


Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert killed in high-speed Belgian Grand Prix crash



French Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert died Saturday following a heavy crash at the Belgian Grand Prix.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2PHLfoS
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)