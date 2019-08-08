Thursday, 8 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Frontier Airlines giving away free flights to travelers with very specific last names


Frontier Airlines giving away free flights to travelers with very specific last names



The rest of us poor saps with literally any other surname can still enter for a chance to win other prizes.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2yIUWIh
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)