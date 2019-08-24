Saturday, 24 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Girl sends back 'souvenir' rock, apology letter to national park


Girl sends back 'souvenir' rock, apology letter to national park



A young girl with a good heart sent a letter last week to officials at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee after she felt guilty for taking home a “souvenir.”

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Zltyeg
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)