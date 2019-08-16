Friday, 16 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Grandson on mission to take his 89-year-old grandmother to visit all National Parks


Grandson on mission to take his 89-year-old grandmother to visit all National Parks



Brad Ryan says when he realized his grandmother Joy had never seen mountains or the ocean, he decided to embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2H8wu7A
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)