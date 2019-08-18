Sunday, 18 August 2019

FOX NEWS: IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist hospitalized after dramatic Pocono 5-car wreck


IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist hospitalized after dramatic Pocono 5-car wreck



IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist was rushed to a hospital after he was involved in a dramatic five-car wreck soon after the start of a race at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Nds832
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)