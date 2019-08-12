Monday, 12 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Inventor builds remote-controlled DeLorean that can go 99 mph, but still doesn't time travel


Inventor builds remote-controlled DeLorean that can go 99 mph, but still doesn't time travel



Just like Doc Brown's.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2MYIzjl
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)