FOX NEWS: Italian officials ban McDonald's near ancient Roman monument

Italian officials ban McDonald's near ancient Roman monument



Italian officials have barred McDonald's from building a restaurant near an ancient site in Rome, with some believing it would be disrespectful to serve burgers so close to archaeological wonders. 

