- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Monday, 12 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Jeffrey Epstein feared cellmate, a musclebound ex-cop charged in murder who was moved before his death: report
Jeffrey Epstein feared cellmate, a musclebound ex-cop charged in murder who was moved before his death: report
A hulking ex-cop facing the death penalty on federal murder and drug charges was reportedly Jeffrey Epstein's cellmate at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center — but an official says he feared the former police officer, who was questioned after the disgraced financier's apparent suicide attempt last month and who was transferred out of Epstein's cell shortly before the 66-year-old died early Saturday.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/31EC2yJ
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment