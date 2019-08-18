Sunday, 18 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel and Casino to close completely during renovations


Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel and Casino to close completely during renovations



Las Vegas is going to rock a lot less for more than half a year.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2TJd7qJ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)