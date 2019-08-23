Friday, 23 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Latest Blue Bell ice cream licker jailed for criminal mischief


Latest Blue Bell ice cream licker jailed for criminal mischief



One Texas man likely won’t be getting the last laugh for recently licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream and returning it to the frozen shelf of a local Walmart, as the offender has been booked into jail on charges of criminal mischief.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZeLIDe
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)