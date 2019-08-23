- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Friday, 23 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Latest Blue Bell ice cream licker jailed for criminal mischief
Latest Blue Bell ice cream licker jailed for criminal mischief
One Texas man likely won’t be getting the last laugh for recently licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream and returning it to the frozen shelf of a local Walmart, as the offender has been booked into jail on charges of criminal mischief.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZeLIDe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment