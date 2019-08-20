Tuesday, 20 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Lauren Hashian married Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in $12G designer wedding gown: report


Lauren Hashian married Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in $12G designer wedding gown: report



The movie star may be off the market - but his gorgeous bride’s gown is still available for purchase.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2KXauhe
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)