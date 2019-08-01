Thursday, 1 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Little Caesars employee slapped over allegedly incorrect pizza toppings


Little Caesars employee slapped over allegedly incorrect pizza toppings



Security camera footage shows a customer at a Little Caesars in Michigan slapping an employee of the restaurant.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2KbcvHk
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)