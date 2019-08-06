Tuesday, 6 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Man arrested after allegedly emailing plans to kill hotel manager to news outlets


Man arrested after allegedly emailing plans to kill hotel manager to news outlets



A Florida man was arrested after allegedly emailing his plans to kill a hotel manager to local news stations.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2KkZhbe
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)