- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 20 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Man urinates on Starbucks cups, coffee filters, and in employee sink before fleeing the store, police say
Man urinates on Starbucks cups, coffee filters, and in employee sink before fleeing the store, police say
He peed and he fleed, according to cops.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2KKyVzi
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment