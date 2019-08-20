Tuesday, 20 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Man urinates on Starbucks cups, coffee filters, and in employee sink before fleeing the store, police say


He peed and he fleed, according to cops.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2KKyVzi
