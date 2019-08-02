Friday, 2 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Man with boat full of bikini-clad women put on 'quite a show' at riverside restaurant, police say


Man with boat full of bikini-clad women put on 'quite a show' at riverside restaurant, police say



Police say the man and his bevy of bikini-clad passengers attempted to “intentionally annoy everyone” after being denied a table.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/31fqYb5
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)