- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 27 August 2019
FOX NEWS: McDonald’s employee defends dragging customer out by his feet: 'He threw the french fry in my face'
McDonald’s employee defends dragging customer out by his feet: 'He threw the french fry in my face'
Former McDonald’s employees are speaking out after a viral video appeared to show a customer being dragged out of the restaurant.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2HsS2fu
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment