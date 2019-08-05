Monday, 5 August 2019

FOX NEWS: McDonald's new paper straws are recyclable, but are not being recycled, company says


McDonald's new paper straws are recyclable, but are not being recycled, company says



McDonald's restaurants in Europe serves paper straws to customers to avoid using plastic — but those paper straws, it turns out, are not yet able to be recycled.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Ysz4A8
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)