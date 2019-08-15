Thursday, 15 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Miniature horses allowed as service animals on flights


Miniature horses allowed as service animals on flights



The U.S. Department of Transportation announcing it is keeping mini-horses on the list of service animals allowed on commercial flights.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YXS9KV
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)