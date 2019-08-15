Thursday, 15 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Mom accidentally eats ice cream cone her kid took to the bathroom: 'I am done with these kids'


Mom accidentally eats ice cream cone her kid took to the bathroom: 'I am done with these kids'



It’s not easy being a mom, but it usually isn’t this messy.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/306qunr
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)