Tuesday, 13 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Mom says McDonald's worker wouldn't clean up syringe in bathroom: 'I ain't touching or cleaning that'
When a syringe was allegedly found in the bathroom of a McDonald’s, one of the restaurant’s staff allowed it to remain there, a mother insists.
