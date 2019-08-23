Friday, 23 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Name of Disney's new 'Avengers'-themed lands revealed at D23 Expo


Name of Disney's new 'Avengers'-themed lands revealed at D23 Expo



It’s almost time to assemble — not only for the new "Avengers"-themed land, but also the massive new "Star Wars" hotel.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2zgobCp
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)