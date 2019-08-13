Tuesday, 13 August 2019

FOX NEWS: NASCAR's Bubba Wallace got Richard Petty's name tattooed in a surprising spot


NASCAR's Bubba Wallace got Richard Petty's name tattooed in a surprising spot



Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. inked a tattoo where the sun doesn't shine.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Z3CF34
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)