Friday, 16 August 2019

FOX NEWS: National Park Service says Washington Monument will reopen Sept. 19 after three years of renovations


National Park Service says Washington Monument will reopen Sept. 19 after three years of renovations



The Washington Monument will reopen to the public next month after more than three years of renovations, the National Park Service announced Friday.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2MkDDWP
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)