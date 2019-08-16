- Affiliate Marketing
Friday, 16 August 2019
FOX NEWS: National Park Service says Washington Monument will reopen Sept. 19 after three years of renovations
The Washington Monument will reopen to the public next month after more than three years of renovations, the National Park Service announced Friday.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2MkDDWP
