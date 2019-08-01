Thursday, 1 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Nebraska driver cited for painted-on registration stickers: reports


A Nebraska driver was cited Monday for having what appeared to be fake registration stickers painted onto license plates, according to media reports. 

