Thursday, 22 August 2019

FOX NEWS: New York ranked least friendly state in America, survey claims


New York ranked least friendly state in America, survey claims



If you’re looking to see some friendly faces, you apparently shouldn’t head to The Empire State.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33PYG95
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)