FOX NEWS: North Carolina smashup of 40-50 vehicles blamed on heavy rain: reports


As many as 50 vehicles were involved, but early reports indicated that only one serious injury resulted after chain-reaction crashes in heavy rain in North Carolina on Saturday night.

