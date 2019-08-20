Tuesday, 20 August 2019

FOX NEWS: NYC condo owner allegedly converted small apartment into 11 tiny units


NYC condo owner allegedly converted small apartment into 11 tiny units



A New York City condominium owner illegally converted his one-unit apartment into a duplex with 11 cramped sub-units, some of which had ceilings just 4 1/2 feet high, forcing his tenants to crouch or walk on their knees, officials alleged. 

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Z1ckr2
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)