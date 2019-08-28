Wednesday, 28 August 2019

FOX NEWS: NYC Taco Bell Cantinas reportedly using 'low alcohol imposters' for their cocktails


NYC Taco Bell Cantinas reportedly using 'low alcohol imposters' for their cocktails



Apparently, thinking outside the bun sometimes means making weak cocktails.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZkxHnC
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)