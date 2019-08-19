Monday, 19 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Oldest 'Porsche' fails to sell after auction's bizarre $70 million mistake


Oldest 'Porsche' fails to sell after auction's bizarre $70 million mistake



Bidding got bungled.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Z9xnmJ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)