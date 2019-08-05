Monday, 5 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Olivia Newton-John sells sprawling Australian property she purchased in early '80s: 'It's a magical spot'


Olivia Newton-John sells sprawling Australian property she purchased in early '80s: 'It's a magical spot'



The "Grease" and "Xanadu" actress is said to have sold the farm as she currently maintains residences elsewhere.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Ks1FeZ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)