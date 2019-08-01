Thursday, 1 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Oregon man steals cookies while wearing Cookie Monster shirt, police say


Oregon man steals cookies while wearing Cookie Monster shirt, police say



Who stole the cookie from the cookie jar? Apparently, a man dressed in a Cookie Monster shirt, according to police.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/331ggGI
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)