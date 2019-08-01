- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Thursday, 1 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Oregon man steals cookies while wearing Cookie Monster shirt, police say
Oregon man steals cookies while wearing Cookie Monster shirt, police say
Who stole the cookie from the cookie jar? Apparently, a man dressed in a Cookie Monster shirt, according to police.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/331ggGI
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment