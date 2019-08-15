Thursday, 15 August 2019

FOX NEWS: PBR, Natural Light, Four Loko release trendy hard seltzers, a millennial favorite


PBR, Natural Light, Four Loko release trendy hard seltzers, a millennial favorite



It's an evident bid to cash in with the young – and young at heart.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Za6Tl7
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)