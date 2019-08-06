- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 6 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Pilot in tears after choir surprises him on his retirement flight: 'May God hold in you the palm of His hand'
Pilot in tears after choir surprises him on his retirement flight: 'May God hold in you the palm of His hand'
There wasn't a dry eye outside gate K5 at Chicago O'Hare airport when an American Airlines pilot was surprised after his retirement flight from Dublin, Ireland with an Irish blessing.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ORX5we
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment