Thursday, 8 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Popeyes announces new chicken sandwich, chooses unusual restaurant for debut


Popeyes announces new chicken sandwich, chooses unusual restaurant for debut



Popeyes is releasing its first ever chicken sandwich.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2KyGiZp
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)