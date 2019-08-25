- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Sunday, 25 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Possible 'fire on board' British Airways flight reportedly prompts emergency landing
Possible 'fire on board' British Airways flight reportedly prompts emergency landing
A transatlantic flight reportedly made a U-turn over Ireland to make an emergency landing due to a suspected “fire on board.”
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZrQlFg
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment