Tuesday, 20 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Record number of fliers expected for Labor Day holiday
Record number of fliers expected for Labor Day holiday
Trade group Airlines for America predicts 17.5 million passengers will fly on U.S. carriers between August 28 and September 3 -- 4 percent more than last year.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2P0Vioj
