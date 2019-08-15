Thursday, 15 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Red Lobster CEO says plant-based seafood is 'terrible,' has no plans to add it to menu


Red Lobster CEO says plant-based seafood is 'terrible,' has no plans to add it to menu



Don’t expect to see any kelp-cakes on Red Lobster’s menu in the near future.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/31Hizxb
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)