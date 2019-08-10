Saturday, 10 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Restaurant provides solo diner with goldfish companion: 'So nice and thoughtful'


Restaurant provides solo diner with goldfish companion: 'So nice and thoughtful'



Hopefully this man wasn’t eating fish at the time.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2OP88pQ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)