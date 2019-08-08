Thursday, 8 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Ryanair passenger claims he was injured by police after being 'wrongly accused' of pushing flight attendant


Ryanair passenger claims he was injured by police after being 'wrongly accused' of pushing flight attendant



Two young men from London found themselves at the center of quite a commotion.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YFBETD
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)