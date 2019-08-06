Tuesday, 6 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Service dogs travel to El Paso to comfort victims and first responders: 'These dogs can reach places in the heart no human can'


Service dogs travel to El Paso to comfort victims and first responders: 'These dogs can reach places in the heart no human can'



Not all heroes walk on two legs.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YuLPKB
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)