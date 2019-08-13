- Affiliate Marketing
Tuesday, 13 August 2019
FOX NEWS: Shards from Norwegian Air flight fall 'like bullets' on neighborhood in Italy, damaging cars, rooftops
Italian authorities are investigating after debris that detached from a departing Norwegian Air flight allegedly rained down “like bullets," according to a local.
