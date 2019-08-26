Monday, 26 August 2019

FOX NEWS: Single woman hosts wedding-themed birthday to celebrate making it 'all this way without marrying anyone'


Single woman hosts wedding-themed birthday to celebrate making it 'all this way without marrying anyone'



It’s her birthday and she’ll marry herself if she wants to.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/325NMKO
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)