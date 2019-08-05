Monday, 5 August 2019

FOX NEWS: South Florida, in effort to save tourism industry, spending millions to remove seaweed invading beaches


South Florida, in effort to save tourism industry, spending millions to remove seaweed invading beaches



Beachgoers visiting South Florida beaches are being met by a very unpleasant visitor: piles and piles of slimy seaweed. Will they return if the beaches aren't cleaned up?

